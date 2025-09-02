School holiday today: Rain fury triggers school closures in many states; check district-wise list The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an alert for rain in several states, including Delhi NCR, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, western UP and J-K.

New Delhi:

Several states across north India have been reeling under severe rains. Incessant rains have caused widespread disruptions, including waterlogging and traffic snarls. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an alert for rain in several states, including Delhi NCR, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, western UP and J-K.

Amid alerts, the district administration across several states have declared holiday for school and colleges on September 3.

Schools closed in several districts across UP

Due to heavy rainfall and the ongoing weather conditions, school holidays have been declared for September 3 in Uttar Pradesh’s Bagpath, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Bulandshahr, Ghaziabad. The district administrations have issued orders in this regard.

Holidays in Punjab schools extended till September 3 amid floods, rain alert

Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains on Tuesday announced that all colleges, universities and polytechnic institutes will remain shut until September 3 amid severe floods and rainfall.

“Due to continuous heavy rainfall across Punjab since last night, all colleges, universities, and polytechnic institutes will also remain closed till 3rd September 2025 with immediate effect. The responsibility for the well-being of students residing in hostels lies with the respective administrations. Everyone is requested to strictly follow the guidelines issued by local authorities,” Bains posted on X.

Haryana: Schools to remain shut in Chandigarh, Guhla Block of Kaithal

Schools will remain shut in Chandigarh amid alert for heavy rain. Keeping in view the rising water level of the Ghaggar river and continuous rainfall, Deputy Commissioner Preeti has ordered a holiday in all government and private schools of Guhla block of Kaithal district on September 3.

Uttarakhand: School holiday extended in Chamoli, Nainital

Schools were ordered to remain closed in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district on September 2. The holiday has been extended till September 3, as heavy rain and landslides continue to wreak havoc in the region. Schools and Anganwadi Centres will remain closed in Nainital as well amid rain alert.

Himachal: Schools closed in Shimla amid alerts for rain, landslides

Due to the possibility of heavy rainfall and landslides, the Shimla district administration has announced that all government and private educational institutions in Shimla district will remain closed on September 3.