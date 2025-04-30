SC to hear plea seeking constitution of judicial commission to probe Pahalgam attack tomorrow The plea in the Supreme Court sought directions to the Central government and the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir for the protection of other tourists in Kashmir.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court will on Thursday hear a PIL (public interest litigation) plea seeking constitution of a judicial commission over Pahalgam terror attack on April 22. The plea in the Supreme Court sought directions to the Central government and the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir for the protection of other tourists in Kashmir.

Notably, the plea has been filed by Mohammad Junaid, a resident of Kashmir along with Fatesh Kumar Sahu and Vicky Kumar. The matter is listed before a bench of Justices Surya Kant and N. Kotiswar Singh.

The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) met a day after the Pahalgam terror attack. In the briefing to the CCS, the cross-border linkages of the terrorist attack were brought out. It was noted that this attack came in the wake of the successful holding of elections in Jammu and Kashmir and its steady progress towards economic growth and development.

India has taken a raft of measures against Pakistan for its support to cross-border terrorism, including holding the Indus Water Treaty in abeyance and closing the Integrated Check Post at Attari. India has also decided to curtail strength of High Commissions. The government has given armed forces complete operational freedom to decide on the response to the Pahalgam terror attack.

Earlier in the day, Directors General of Military Operations of India and Pakistan talked over the hotline to discuss the unprovoked ceasefire violations by Pakistan, defence sources said on Wednesday.



They said India warned Pakistan against the unprovoked ceasefire violations by the Pakistan Army along the Line of Control (LOC) and the International Border.



The Indian Army has effectively responded to the Pakistan Army's unprovoked small arms firing across the Line of Control (LoC).

The Army responded swiftly to the ceasefire violation on the night of April 27-28 in areas opposite Kupwara and Poonch districts in Jammu and Kashmir (J-K), officials said.



The Indian Army had also responded effectively to the Pakistan Army firing along the LoC on the night of April 26-27 in areas opposite the Tutmari Gali and Rampur sectors, as per officials.



There has been a rise in ceasefire violations by Pakistan along the LoC. Security forces have intensified anti-terror operations in the Kashmir valley in the aftermath of the Phalgam terror attack that killed 26 people on April 22.

