SC takes suo motu cognisance of suicides at IIT Kharagpur, Sharda University The top court summoned both institutions and asked if police were informed timely about the matters, asserting that it feels 'there was something wrong' in the cases. The SC also said it would initiate contempt proceedings if any wrongdoing was discovered.

New Delhi:

The Supreme Court on Monday took a suo motu cognisance of suicides at Sharda University and IIT Kharagpur. The top court summoned both institutions and asked if police were informed timely about the matters, asserting that it feels 'there was something wrong' in the caseo asked if the FIRs were registered in the two cases, adding that it would initiate contempt proceedings if any wrongdoing was discovered.

The court appointed senior advocate Aparna Bhat as amicus curiae to assist in the matter and present a detailed account of the case.

Sharda University suicide case

A second-year BDS student died by suicide in the girls' hostel of Greater Noida's Sharda University on Saturday night. Knowledge Park Kotwali police, which reached the spot on receiving the information, took the body in its custody and sent it for post-mortem. As soon as the information about the incident was received, the family members of the student also reached the spot.

The police also discovered a suicide note from the student's room. The girl has accused a female and a male teacher of the dental department of mental harassment. As soon as the news of the student's suicide spread, angry students created a ruckus in the hostel premises late at night and raised slogans against the university administration.

IIT Kharagpur suicide case

A fourth-year B Tech student died by suicide in his hostel room on the IIT Kharagpur campus in West Bengal. The incident took place on July 18 when Ritam Mondal (21) went to take a rest in his room after his dinner. His hostel mate said the student looked normal, as per PTI.

Police were informed the next morning when there was no response after repeated knocks at Mondal’s door. The cops broke open the door with the help of college security guards, only to find the student hanging.