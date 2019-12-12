SC rejects review petitions into Ayodhya judgment

SC rejects review petition into Ayodhya petition

The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected all the 18 review petitions into the Ayodhya verdict. The petitioners included Nirmohi Akhada, the All India Muslim Personnel Law Board (AIMPLB) and 40 civil rights' activists among others.

The hearing of the petitions lasted for 50 minutes after which the court concluded that there was "no ground to interfere and there was no merit in petitions."

The five-judge bench of the apex court, led by Chief Justice of India SA Bobde, was hearing the petitions in-chamber and not in open court, as is the normal procedure.

In its petition, Nirmohi Akhada contended that it sought more clarification over its role. The Supreme Court had asked the Centre to provide adequate representation to Nirmohi Akhada, one of the original petitioners, in the trust formed for the construction of the temple.

The AIMPLB, in its petition, said that Muslims had been subjected to unfair treatment and the petition was being filed as its quest for justice.

The Supreme Court, in a unanimous decision on November 9, cleared the way for the construction of a Ram Temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya, and also directed the Centre to allot a five-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a mosque.

