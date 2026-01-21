SC raps officials–builder mafia nexus for destroying Chandigarh lake: 'Sukhna Ko Aur Kitna Sukhaoge' A bench headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant issued a warning to the Haryana government, cautioning it not to repeat “past mistakes” and rather learn from them.

New Delhi:

The Supreme Court on Wednesday expressed strong concern over the alarming drying up of Chandigarh’s historic Sukhna Lake. Coming down heavily on the damage inflicted on the water body, the top court asked pointedly, “Sukhna ko aur kitna sukhaoge?” (How much more will you dry up Sukhna Lake?)

The court observed that due to collusion between officials and the builder mafia, Sukhna Lake has been completely damaged. The top court made these remarks during the hearing of the Aravalli Hills case.

Make sure no mining activity takes place in Aravalli region

The Supreme Court said it will form an expert committee to study mining activities and related concerns in the Aravalli hills, noting that illegal mining can cause permanent environmental harm.

A Bench led by Chief Justice Surya Kant, along with Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi, said unchecked mining in the Aravalli region could have serious and long-lasting consequences. The court stressed the need to prevent such activities to protect the fragile ecosystem.

The court directed Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati and amicus curiae K Parameshwar to submit, within four weeks, a list of environmentalists and scientists with expertise in mining. These experts will be considered for inclusion in the proposed committee.

According to the court, the expert body will carry out a detailed and comprehensive review of mining in the region. The committee will function under the direct supervision and guidance of the Supreme Court.

The Bench also extended its earlier order that had put on hold its November 20 directions related to the adoption of a uniform definition of the Aravalli hills and ranges.

