SC directs cadre review across all Central Armed Police Forces within six months A bench comprising Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan on Friday instructed the Department of Personnel and Training to take an appropriate decision within three months.

New Delhi:

The Supreme Court has directed that a cadre review, which was originally due in 2021, be conducted across all Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) including the ITBP, BSF, CRPF, CISF, and SSB within a period of six months.

A bench comprising Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan on Friday instructed the Department of Personnel and Training to take an appropriate decision within three months of receiving the action taken report from the Ministry of Home Affairs regarding the cadre review and the revision of existing service/recruitment rules.

Background of the plea

The directive was issued while hearing a batch of petitions seeking Non Functional Financial Upgradation, cadre review, restructuring, and amendments to the recruitment rules aimed at eliminating IPS deputation.

"Keeping in mind the twin objectives of service mobility of the cadre officers of CAPF, removing stagnation on the one hand and the operational/functional requirement of the forces on the other hand, we are of the view that the number of posts earmarked for deputation in the cadres of the CAPFs up to the level of Senior Administrative Grade (SAG) should be progressively reduced over a period of time, say within an outer limit of two years," the bench stated.

"This will bring in a sense of participation of the cadre officers belonging to the CAPFs in the decision-making process within the administrative framework of the CAPFs thereby removing the long-standing grievances of the cadre officers," it added.

Significance of CAPFs

The bench emphasized the essential role of CAPFs in maintaining national security, both at the borders and within the country.

It acknowledged the complexities involved in deploying CAPFs, especially in terms of coordination with state governments and local police forces.

The court noted that the central government believes that the presence of IPS officers is essential to maintain the unique character of each CAPF.

"This is a policy decision. Of course, individual officers belonging to the IPS or the association of IPS officers cannot have a say as to how much the deputation quota should be and how long the deputation should continue. They are there on deputation by virtue of the policy decision of the central government manifest through the service rules/recruitment rules of the CAPFs," the court observed.

"Having said that, we cannot also be oblivious of the grievance expressed by officers of the CAPFs as highlighted supra. Their dedicated service upholding the security integrity and sovereignty of the nation while safeguarding our borders and maintaining internal security within the country cannot be ignored or overlooked," it added.

(With PTI inputs)