Sawan 2024: Devotees throng to Lord Shiva temple, take holy dip in Ganga River on first Monday | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Devotees offer prayers and take a holy dip in the Ganga River

Sawan 2024: Devotees across India celebrate the first Monday of 'Sawan' with prayers and rituals dedicated to Lord Shiva. This includes making offerings at temples and taking holy dips in rivers such as the Ganga. On this auspicious day, large numbers of devotees gathered at Shiva temples nationwide, and many took a sacred dip in the Ganga. Devotees also began their Kanwar Yatra today, on the occasion of the first Monday of 'Sawan'.

The month of Sawan is deeply cherished by Hindus as a period of devotion, fasting, and celebration dedicated to Lord Shiva. This year, Sawan begins on July 22 and concludes on August 19, spanning 29 days. Mondays during Sawan, known as Sawan Somvar, are particularly significant. Devotees fast and pray on these days to seek Lord Shiva's blessings for health, wealth, and prosperity.

Sawan in Haridwar

Pilgrims were seen arriving in Uttarakhand's Haridwar with their Kanwar Yatra to collect Gangajal and offer it to Lord Shiva. Haridwar saw an influx of pilgrims today, prompting enhanced security arrangements. The area has been divided into 14 superzones, 35 zones, and 132 sectors for better management. In addition to the Uttarakhand Police, five thousand security personnel, including paramilitary forces, have been deployed.

Devotees were seen taking a holy dip in the Ganga River at Har Ki Pauri on the occasion of the first Monday of 'Sawan' month.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami extended warm welcome to Shiva devotees in Kanwar Yatra. "All Shiva devotees are heartily welcome in Kanwar Yatra-2024. I pray to Lord Shiva for a pleasant and auspicious Yatra for all Shiva devotees. Let's cooperate with the administration in maintaining law & order and the cleanliness of Mother Ganga," said Dhami.

Apart from Haridwar, Devotees flock to temples, including the Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain, the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi, the Kali Paltan temple in Meerut, and the Jharkhandi Mahadev Temple in Gorakhpur, to offer their prayers.

Sawan in Uttar Pradesh

In Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi, prayers were offered at Kashi Vishwanath temple, on the occasion of the first Monday of 'Sawan' month. Devotees could be seen taking a holy dip in the revered Ganga River.

Many devotees offered prayers at Baba Nageshwar temple at Naya Ganj in Kanpur. Devotees also thronged a Lord Shiva temple in Sitapur, on the first day of 'Sawan' month. A large queue was also witnessed outside the Jharkhandi Mahadev Temple in Gorakhpur as devotees arrived to offer prayers, on the occasion of the first Monday.

Sawan in other parts of India

In Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain, devotees offered prayers at the Mahakaleshwar Temple. In Mumbai, the Babulnath Temple saw a large number of devotees seeking blessings on the first Monday of the Sawan month.

In Jharkhand's Deoghar, followers visited the Baba Baidyanath Temple to offer their prayers. In Delhi, devotees gathered at the Gauri Shankar Temple in Chandni Chowk.

The first day of the Sawan month holds great spiritual significance for Hindus, who express their devotion to Lord Shiva by visiting temples across the country during this sacred period.

Also Read: Sawan 2024: UP govt makes special arrangements for 'darshan' at Kashi Vishwanath Temple

Also Read: Sawan 2024: Know start-end date, shubh muhurat, puja rituals, significance and history about Shravan month