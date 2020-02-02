'Saw him on TV, don't know why he took such a step': Father of man who fired in Shaheen Bagh

Image Source : ANI Father of man who fired in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh

Gaje Singh, father of Kapil Gujjar, who opened fired in Shaheen Bagh in Delhi on February 1 has said that he saw on television about the incident and had no idea why his son took such a step.

"I did not no go to meet him. I am at home since morning. Had no information about him after I dropped him. After that, we saw him on the television in the evening. We don't know why he took such a step," said Kapil Gujjar's father Gaje Singh.

A man named Kapil Gujjar opened fire in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh, the centre of anti-citizenship act protests, triggering panic on Saturday afternoon. He was immediately detained by the police. No injuries were reported in the firing incident. The incident stokes tension as it comes just days after a person fired bullet shot in Jamia, injuring a student.

"The man had resorted to aerial firing. Police immediately overpowered and caught him," Delhi DCP Chinmay Biswal said moments after the incident took place. The assailant identified himself as Kapil Gujjar, a resident of Dallupura. Police revealed that the weapon that had been used by the man has now been seized by the police.

According to eyewitnesses, the man opened fire behind the stage at the site where the protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act has been going on since over a month.

During the incident on Thursday, the assailant brandished the gun and then shot at students at a march around 2 pm.

The bullet injured Shadab Farooq, a mass communication department student. The cops later managed to overpower the man. The Crime Branch of Delhi was handed over the probe into the matter. An FIR under the Arms Act and a case of attempt to murder have been registered against the youth.

