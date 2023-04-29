Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Save Soil Movement Wins Prestigious Webby Awards, Gets Highest Votes

In a landmark moment, Save Soil Movement won the prestigious 2023 Webby Awards grabbing the top honour in the Best Social Campaign – Sustainability and Environment category of the Webby People’s Voice Award. Hailed as the “Internet’s Highest Honour” by The New York Times, The Webby Awards is the biggest and most prestigious awards organisation honouring the best of the Internet including Websites, Advertising, Video, Social, Mobile, Podcasts, and Games.

With nearly 14,000 entries from over 70 countries and over 2.5 million votes cast by over 600,000 people in the Webby People’s Voice, the 27th Annual Webby Awards has been a truly groundbreaking year.

Founded by Sadhguru, the Conscious Planet – Save Soil movement aims to bring attention to the catastrophic soil degradation facing humanity, and initiate and support government policy change in all 193 nations to revitalize soil.

In March 2022, Sadhguru undertook an arduous 100-day, 30,000-km journey as a lone motorcyclist across 27 nations, meeting government leaders, influencers, and the general public, to raise awareness and recommend policy changes to ensure a minimum of 3-6% organic matter based on regional conditions in the soil around the world.

Becoming the largest people's movement ever, it reached 3.91 billion people. As an expression of support, 3 million children in 63 nations also wrote letters to their respective country's leaders, drawing their attention to the dire situation of the world's soil and the urgent need to save it. Since the launch of the Save Soil movement, 81 nations have committed to soil revitalization, and soil has become an important issue at global forums.

Save Soil’s impact is already manifesting in the world with several nations joining hands with the movement to prioritize and improve soil health through policies and on-ground action. Conscious Planet is continuing to work with governments around the world to accelerate soil revitalization efforts.

The Webby Awards nominees were judged by the New York-based International Academy of Digital Arts & Sciences. The academy is comprised of former Webby winners and nominees, as well as other invited industry professionals who are leaders in their peer groups because of their creative and technical accomplishments.

About the Webby Awards:

The Webby Awards is the leading international award honouring excellence on the Internet. Established in 1996, the Webbys is presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS) – a 2000+ member judging body. The Academy is comprised of Executive Members—leading Internet experts, business figures, luminaries, visionaries and creative celebrities—and Associate Members who are former Webby Winners, Nominees and other Internet professionals. The Webby People’s Voice is awarded by the voting public. Each year, The Webby People’s Voice Awards garners millions of votes from all over the world.

