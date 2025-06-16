Flight carrying Hajj pilgrims faces technical glitch at Lucknow airport, sparks emerge during landing | Video According to the reports, sparks and smoke were seen coming from the aircraft's wheel during landing. A Saudia Airlines flight was carrying 250 Hajj pilgrims from Jeddah.

Lucknow:

A major tragedy was averted at Lucknow Airport on Sunday morning when the Saudia Airlines flight carrying 250 Hajj pilgrims encountered a technical glitch during landing upon arrival at Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport in Lucknow. There was panic at Lucknow airport when sparks and smoke suddenly erupted from the wheel of a plane arriving from Saudi Arabia.

The flight, SV 3112, had departed from Jeddah at 10:45 pm the previous night with 250 Hajj pilgrims and landed in Lucknow at around 6:30 am. Fortunately, all 250 passengers and crew members onboard are reported to be safe.

What happened to Flight SV 3112?

As the aircraft was taxiing on the runway, smoke and sparks were noticed coming from the left wheel. Acting swiftly, the pilot halted the plane, prompting an immediate response from the airport's fire and rescue team, who brought the situation under control within 20 minutes. All the passengers are safe and no one was injured but during the incident, an atmosphere of panic and fear was seen among the passengers present in the plane.

"On the morning of 15 June, smoke was detected from the wheels of a Saudia aircraft that landed at Lucknow airport, from Jeddah. The Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting (ARFF) team rushed to the spot. Working with the Saudia team, the smoke was contained, and damage to the aircraft was averted. The passengers were deboarded safely and there was no impact on airport operations," said Airport officials.

The incident occurred just days after the tragic crash of a London-bound Air India flight, which crashed shortly after takeoff, claiming the lives of 241 people on board. These consecutive aviation mishaps have raised serious concerns about flight safety and the effectiveness of aircraft maintenance protocols.

