Lufthansa flight to Hyderabad returns to Frankfurt mid-air after bomb threat, landing clearance denied A Lufthansa flight from Frankfurt to Hyderabad was forced to return mid-air on Sunday after an alleged bomb threat and reported denial of landing clearance from Indian authorities. The Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner had flown for about two hours and was over Bulgarian airspace when it made a U-turn.

New Delhi:

A Lufthansa flight en route to Hyderabad from Frankfurt was forced to return mid-air on Sunday following an alleged bomb threat and a reported lack of landing clearance from Indian authorities. The flight, LH752, was operated by a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner and had taken off from Frankfurt at 2:14 pm local time. According to flight tracking data, the aircraft was flying over Bulgarian airspace when it abruptly changed course and headed back to Frankfurt, roughly two hours after departure. It was scheduled to land at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) around 1:30 am (IST) on Monday.

While there has been no formal statement yet from Lufthansa regarding the nature of the security threat, RGIA sources confirmed to local media that a “bomb threat” was communicated, which led to the reversal. “We did not issue a landing clearance for the flight as there were security concerns flagged mid-air. Standard protocol was followed, and the aircraft turned back under full precaution,” an official at RGIA said.

German airport authorities confirmed the flight’s return to Frankfurt but refrained from offering specific reasons, directing further inquiries to the airline or the federal police. "We can confirm that there was a return to Frankfurt Airport. For further information, please contact the Federal Police or the airline," a spokesperson for Frankfurt Airport told reporters.

Passengers provided overnight accommodation

Passengers onboard were reportedly informed of the diversion without any explicit explanation. One passenger, a woman travelling from the United States to visit her mother in Hyderabad, told PTI from Frankfurt: “We were told about two hours after takeoff that we would be returning to Frankfurt. At the airport, Lufthansa provided accommodation for the night and told us that we would depart again Monday morning at 10 am on the same flight.”

While the passengers were not informed of a bomb threat, airline and security officials typically refrain from sharing such details immediately to avoid panic onboard. The rescheduled flight is expected to depart from Frankfurt after completing a full security inspection of the aircraft and related clearances.

Mid-air bomb threat protocol activated

Aviation security experts noted that any mid-air threat, particularly a bomb scare, triggers a strict set of international aviation protocols. These include informing the pilot, securing the cockpit, notifying air traffic control, and seeking emergency landing or diversion options. In this case, the decision was taken to return to the point of origin, a standard approach when the aircraft is still closer to the departure airport.

According to tracking site FlightAware, the Lufthansa flight safely landed back in Frankfurt around 5:30 pm local time on Sunday. The aircraft was then moved to a secure bay for detailed inspection.

No official statement yet from Indian authorities

As of Monday morning, neither the Indian civil aviation ministry nor the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) had released an official statement on the incident. It remains unclear whether the reported threat originated before takeoff or during the flight. Security agencies are expected to investigate the source of the threat and evaluate whether it was credible or a hoax.

Meanwhile, passengers bound for Hyderabad have been advised to remain in touch with the airline for further updates regarding rebooking or revised travel schedules.

(With inputs from Surekha Abduri)