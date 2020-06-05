Image Source : PTI No shortage of beds for COVID-19 patients in Delhi: Satyendar Jain

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Friday denied reports of a shortage of beds for COVID-19 patients in Delhi and said that the Kejriwal government is trying to fix problems being faced by people using Delhi Corona app. Delhi Corona is an app launched by the Delhi government as part of its response to coronavirus pandemic. Delhi Minister's statement comes following reports of discrepancy in the number of available beds for coronavirus patients.

Speaking to ANI, Jain said, "There are some misleading reports that there is a shortage of beds for COVID-19 patients in Delhi because a few private hospitals are refusing admissions. The truth is, there is absolutely no shortage of beds in Delhi at the moment."

"The issue is that some hospitals are not updating data on the Delhi Corona app on time or misrepresenting actual data when patients call. Patients were not getting data on hospitals, which the Delhi corona app is trying to fix. We're making hospital bed data real-time soon," he added.

Earlier on Friday, the Delhi Corona App was showing 80 beds available for coronavirus patients in Patparganj's Max Hospital. After reaching the hospital many patients learnt that all the beds had been occupied.

Following this, the hospital released a statement, "Max Super Speciality Hospital, Patparganj had commissioned a total of 80 beds (29 ICU and 51 ward beds) dedicated to the treatment of COVID 19 patients on May 29th. These beds were fully occupied within three days. Yesterday night, all the beds in the hospital were occupied. For the convenience of the patients, we have installed screens at the hospital, reflecting the occupancy of COVID beds. We are trying our best to accommodate as many patients as possible in the hospital and are also appealing to patients with minor symptoms to self-quarantine at home."

