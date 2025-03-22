Satya Sanatan Conclave: Swami Chidanand Saraswati says 'power of Sanatan clearly visible during Maha Kumbh' At the Satya Sanatan Conclave hosted by India TV, spiritual leader Swami Chidanand Saraswati, president of Parmarth Niketan and co-founder of the Global Interfaith WASH Alliance, emphasised that Sanatan Dharma is a philosophy of unity, self-transformation, and compassion—not violence or revenge.

Parmarth Niketan president and spiritual leader Swami Chidanand Saraswati addressed the audience at India TV’s special programme ‘Satya Sanatan Conclave’, where he spoke on the values and essence of Sanatan Dharma, calling it a force that unites humanity rather than divides. Swami Chidanand Saraswati, also the co-founder of the Global Interfaith WASH Alliance, recalled his early life during the session. He said he left home at the age of eight to dedicate himself to the service of humanity, and later spent years in meditation and penance in the Himalayas. He returned at the age of 17 to pursue formal education, eventually earning a Master’s degree in Sanskrit and Philosophy.

Speaking at the conclave, Swami Saraswati said, “The power of Sanatan Dharma was evident at the Maha Kumbh. People from across the world came together in unity during the grand spiritual gathering.” He noted that over 80 percent of the devotees at the Maha Kumbh were youth, indicating a growing spiritual inclination among the younger generation. He emphasised that Sanatan Dharma does not teach violence or revenge, but promotes self-transformation and collective progress. “Sanatan culture is not about pushing others down to move ahead. It is not about harming anyone. It is about transformation from within,” he said.

'Sanatan sustains the universe'

Swami Saraswati stressed that Sanatan Dharma forms the foundation of the universe and said attempts have been made to suppress women’s contributions within this tradition, but its core values remain unshaken. “Sanatan Dharma doesn't teach revenge. It teaches change within oneself. It teaches compassion, not conflict,” he added. He also mentioned that former ISRO chairman had taken a holy dip at the Maha Kumbh, underlining how Sanatan values transcend professions and backgrounds.

Mentions of Katrina Kaif, Raveena Tandon

Swami Saraswati shared anecdotes about various public figures who participated in the Kumbh. He said actor Katrina Kaif, after taking a dip, told him, “My search is complete.” She reportedly kept her mother-in-law ahead in every ritual, a gesture Swami Saraswati appreciated. He also said Katrina Kaif had asked him for a spiritual mantra. He praised the Ambani family's children, saying they are imbued with Sanatani values. Talking about actor Raveena Tandon and her daughter Rasha, he said they performed ritual baths three times during the event. “Raveena has passed on good values to her daughter,” he remarked.

Swami Saraswati concluded by saying that Sanatan Dharma is about connecting hearts, not building walls of hatred, and that there is no discrimination between high and low in Sanatan tradition. He cited examples of leaders like PM Narendra Modi washing the feet of sanitation workers and CM Yogi Adityanath honouring them, as true embodiments of Sanatan values. The spiritual leader further noted that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman walked barefoot at the Kumbh and took a dip wearing a simple saree, reflecting humility and spiritual devotion.