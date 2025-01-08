Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Satya Sanatan Conclave: Swami Avdheshanand Giri highlights Mahakumbh 2025's spiritual significance

In preparation for Mahakumbh 2025, India TV hosted a special conclave, ‘Satya Sanatan,’ featuring spiritual leaders and scholars. Addressing the gathering, Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Swami Avdheshanand Giri Ji Maharaj of Juna Akhara emphasised the inclusive and transformative nature of Mahakumbh.

'Mahakumbh unites all'

Swami Avdheshananda said, "Mahakumbh transcends distinctions of caste, creed, and sect. It embodies the greatness of our culture and stands for the welfare of all. It unites humanity under the banner of spiritual harmony."

He appreciated the efforts of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to upgrade the status of Mahakumbh. "Previous governments often neglected Mahakumbh, but under the leadership of CM Yogi, a saint himself, and PM Modi, remarkable efforts have been made. Mahakumbh 2025 is being hailed as a ‘Digital Kumbh,’ marking a new era for this ancient tradition," he added.