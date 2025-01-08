'Sanatan Dharma does not allow to destroy mosque to build temple', says Acharya Pramod Krishnam

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Kalki Peethadheeshwar Acharya Pramod Krishnam

Kalki Peethadheeshwar Acharya Pramod Krishnam on Wednesday participated in India TV's special show 'Satya Sanatan Conclave' regarding the grand religious event Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. Highlighting the significance of the 'Kalki Avatar', he said the attempts are being made to bring 'Satyuga in Kalyuga'.

While replying to the question related to the Sambhal issue, Acharya Pramod Krishnam said 'Avatar se pahale chamatkar hota hai' (Miracle happens before incarnation). "Idols of Hindu deities are being unearthed because temples were present there which were destroyed," he elaborated.