Wednesday, January 08, 2025
     
'Sanatan Dharma does not allow to destroy mosque to build temple', says Acharya Pramod Krishnam

Satya Sanatan Conclave: Kalki Peethadheeshwar Acharya Pramod Krishnam attended India TV's 'Satya Sanatan Conclave' held to highlight the significance of Maha Kumbh 2025 and 'Sanatan Dharma'.

Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 New Delhi Published : Jan 08, 2025 16:07 IST, Updated : Jan 08, 2025 16:33 IST
Kalki Peethadheeshwar Acharya Pramod Krishnam
Image Source : INDIA TV Kalki Peethadheeshwar Acharya Pramod Krishnam

Kalki Peethadheeshwar Acharya Pramod Krishnam on Wednesday participated in India TV's special show 'Satya Sanatan Conclave' regarding the grand religious event Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. Highlighting the significance of the 'Kalki Avatar', he said the attempts are being made to bring 'Satyuga in Kalyuga'.

While replying to the question related to the Sambhal issue,  Acharya Pramod Krishnam said 'Avatar se pahale chamatkar hota hai' (Miracle happens before incarnation). "Idols of Hindu deities are being unearthed because temples were present there which were destroyed," he elaborated.

 

