India attacks Sargodha airbase: Here's everything you need to know about the Pakistani airbase

The border tension between India and Pakistan seems not to be stopping anytime soon. Since Operation Sindoor, severe action has been going on at the borders and the Indian Armed Forces are constantly retaliating. On the night of 9 and 10 May, Pakistan attacked India with drones and missiles, but India completely foiled all the attacks. After Rahim Yar Khan Airbase, another airbase of Pakistan has come into discussion. Recently, a video has surfaced, which is said to be of the Sargodha airbase of Pakistan, which has now turned into smoke due to the attack by Indian Army.

It is significant to note that on Saturday morning, addressing the special briefing on Operation Sindoor, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and Colonel Sofiya Qureshi informed that India destroyed around six airbases of Pakistan and Sargodha Airbase was not one of them.

About Mushaf, Sargodha Airbase

Mushaf Airbase is in Sargodha in Pakistan's Punjab province. It is named after No. 38 (Tactical) Wing. It is under the Central Air Command and also houses the Command Headquarters. Until 2003, it was known as PAF Base Sargodha. It was later renamed in honour of former base commander and Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mushaf Ali Mir, whose aircraft crashed during a routine flight near Kohat in the same year. The base houses the Combat Commanders School (CCS), which is meant for research and development in the field of tactics, weapon system employment and standardisation and evaluation of various units.

These aircraft were stationed at this airbase

The Squadron Combat Upgradation Program (SCUP) was started in June 1990. SCUP was then replaced by the regular exercise Saffron Bandit in 1992. The airbase comprises No. 9 MR (F-16 A/B), No. 24 EW (Falcon 20 F/G), CCS F-16 A/B, CCS F-7P, CCS Mirage 5PA, CCS JF-17, No. 29 MR F-16 A/B, Alouettes along with No. 82 SAR Unit.

F-16 Fighting Falcon - This is a state-of-the-art multi-role fighter aircraft, capable of both air-to-air and air-to-surface missions. These aircraft are deployed in No. 9 Squadron 'Griffins', No. 11 Squadron, and Combat Commanders School (CCS).

JF-17 Thunder- It is a light and affordable multi-role fighter aircraft jointly developed by Pakistan and China. This aircraft is deployed for training purposes in the CCS 'Fierce Dragons' squadron.

Mirage 5PA- It is a French-made aircraft, capable of air-to-surface attacks. This aircraft is deployed for training purposes in the CCS 'Skybolts' squadron.

F-7P- It is a Chinese-made aircraft, capable of air-to-air operations. This aircraft is deployed for training purposes in the CCS 'Dashings' squadron.

Falcon 20 F/G- This aircraft is deployed in No. 24 Squadron and is mainly used for electronic warfare (EW) missions.

AW-139- This helicopter is deployed in No. 82 SAR Squadron and is used for search and rescue missions.

