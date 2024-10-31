Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel birth anniversary: Top 10 timeless and inspirational quotes

Follow us on Image Source : SARDARPATELTRUST India's first Home Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel birth anniversary: From the commoners to the dignitaries - President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary on Thursday, remembering the incredible contribution of the first home minister of India in laying a foundation for a united India. Patel is always remembered for his efforts in putting the country together at a time when India attained Independence from British rule. It was due to the foresightedness and acumen of Patel that over 550 princely states were merged with the Union of India and the country became united.

The floral tributes were paid at the statue of India's first home minister at the Patel Chowk, New Delhi.

'National Unity Day' is celebrated

The National Unity Day, being celebrated across the nation serves as a reminder of his efforts to unite the diverse princely states into a single nation and fosters a spirit of solidarity among the people of India.

Here we listed some inspiring quotes of Patel

"Take to the path of dharma – the path of truth and justice. Don't misuse your valor. Remain united. March forward in all humility, but fully awake to the situation you face, demanding your rights and firmness." "In the fight for freedom, the slightest of discord weakens the unity and invincibility of the mighty force at work." "The negligence of a few could easily send a ship to the bottom, but if it has the wholehearted co-operation of all on board, it can be safely brought to the shore." "Unity in diversity is India's strength, and discipline is the glue that binds us together." "Discipline is the bridge between goals and accomplishments; let unity be the foundation for our collective success." "Our strength lies not just in numbers but in the unity of purpose, fueled by the discipline to strive for a better tomorrow." "Faith is of no evil in the absence of strength. Faith and strength, both are essential to accomplish any great work." "Every citizen of India must remember that... he is an Indian and he has every right in this country but with certain duties." "There is something unique in this soil, which despite many obstacles has always remained the abode of great souls." "Even if we lose the wealth of thousands, and our life is sacrificed, we should keep smiling and be cheerful keeping our faith in God and Truth."

