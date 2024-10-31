PM Modi pays tribute to Sardar Patel: 'Wonderful coincidence as National Unity Day and Diwali come together'

President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary. PM Modi witnessed the 'Rashtriya Ekta Diwas' parade on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Patel, in Kevadia, Gujarat. PM Modi addressed the National Unity Day parade event in Kevadia.
"This time the National Unity Day has brought a wonderful coincidence. On one hand, today we are celebrating the festival of unity and on the other hand, it is also the festival of Deepawali. Deepawali connects the whole country through lamps, illuminates the whole country and now the festival of Deepawali is also connecting India with the world. It is being celebrated as a national festival in many countries. I extend many best wishes of Deepawali to all the Indians living in the country and the world and the well-wishers of India," he said.
"My salutations to Bharat Ratna Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary. Protecting the unity and sovereignty of the nation was the top priority of his life. His personality and work will continue to inspire every generation of the country," PM Modi posted on X.