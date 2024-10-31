PM Modi pays tribute to Sardar Patel: 'Wonderful coincidence as National Unity Day and Diwali come together'

Follow us on Image Source : X PM Modi witnesses Rashtriya Ekta Diwas parade in Kevadia

President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary. PM Modi witnessed the 'Rashtriya Ekta Diwas' parade on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Patel, in Kevadia, Gujarat. PM Modi addressed the National Unity Day parade event in Kevadia.

"This time the National Unity Day has brought a wonderful coincidence. On one hand, today we are celebrating the festival of unity and on the other hand, it is also the festival of Deepawali. Deepawali connects the whole country through lamps, illuminates the whole country and now the festival of Deepawali is also connecting India with the world. It is being celebrated as a national festival in many countries. I extend many best wishes of Deepawali to all the Indians living in the country and the world and the well-wishers of India," he said.

"My salutations to Bharat Ratna Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary. Protecting the unity and sovereignty of the nation was the top priority of his life. His personality and work will continue to inspire every generation of the country," PM Modi posted on X.

National Unity Day is celebrated across the nation

Meanwhile, other dignitaries also paid tributes to Patel on his birth anniversary, which is observed as the National Unity Day. The floral tributes were paid at the statue of India's first deputy prime minister and home minister at the Patel Chowk, New Delhi.

Born in Nadiad, Gujarat in 1875, Patel was a pivotal figure in India's struggle for independence. Renowned for his exceptional leadership and unyielding commitment to national integration, he is fondly remembered as the "Iron Man of India."

The National Unity Day serves as a reminder of his efforts to unite the diverse princely states into a single nation and fosters a spirit of solidarity among the people of India.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, Union Ministers of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai and Bandi Sanjay Kumar, and BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj also paid tributes to Sardar Patel at the Patel Chowk.

