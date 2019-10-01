Rajeev Kumar, ex-Kolkata top cop, gets bail in Saradha scam

Image Source : FILE Saradha scam: Calcutta High Court grants bail to Rajeev Kumar

The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday granted anticipatory bail to former Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar in the multi-crore Saradha chit fund scam case, saying this is not an appropriate case for custodial interrogation.

The Division Bench of the high court asked Kumar to furnish a personal bond of Rs 50,000 and a surety in order to get the relief.

The bench of Justices S. Munshi and S. Dasgupta also ordered Kumar to present himself before the Central Bureau of Investigation whenever they summoned him for questioning relating to the multi-crore scam probe.

At the same time, the court asked the probe agency to give a 48-hour notice to Kumar whenever they want to question him.

The Saradha group of companies allegedly duped lakhs of people of Rs 2500 crore promising higher rates of return on their investments. Kumar is accused of tampering with crucial evidence in the case.

Kumar, who headed the special investigation team (SIT) constituted by the Mamata Banerjee government in 2013 to probe the Saradha scam, is accused of tampering with evidence in this case.

The Supreme Court, in May 2014, handed over the case to the CBI.

The CBI is seeking Kumar's custodial interrogation, arguing that certain documents seized by the SIT during the initial investigation into the scam was not handed over to it.

