Sanjauli mosque dispute: Hunger strikers end fast after being given juice, joint committee proposed The two individuals who had been on an indefinite hunger strike as part of the Sanjauli mosque dispute called off their fast after being given juice, marking a temporary halt in their protest. The Devbhoomi Sangharsh Samiti, which they represent, has planned a large-scale demonstration on Friday.

Shimla:

The Sanjauli mosque﻿ in Shimla’s suburbs has been at the center of a long-standing dispute, with the Devbhoomi Sangharsh Samiti demanding its immediate sealing. Declared illegal by court orders dating back to 2024 and 2025, the mosque’s entire structure has been slated for demolition, but the process has faced delays. The Samiti members have been protesting vigorously, including an ongoing hunger strike near the Sanjauli Police Chowki since Tuesday, demanding the withdrawal of FIRs against their members and disconnection of electricity and water supplies to the mosque.

Protest and hunger strike

The two individuals engaged in an indefinite hunger strike as part of the agitation ended their fast after being given juice, signalling a brief pause in their protest. The group had planned a large-scale demonstration on Friday (November 21) to press their demands further and warned that Muslims would not be permitted to offer prayers at the mosque on that day. The protest escalated following an incident last Friday when Samiti members prevented Muslims from praying inside the mosque, leading to tensions and police registering cases against some protesters.

Court orders and legal status

The Shimla District Court upheld the earlier decision of the Shimla Municipal Commissioner’s Court, ruling the entire mosque structure illegal and ordering its demolition. The court ordered the structure to be razed fully, affirming that the construction was unauthorized. Despite these orders, the demolition had not been completed, leading to frustration among the Samiti members who accused the authorities of inaction and harassment of their members.

Previous protests and community tensions

Earlier protests, including a significant one on September 11, 2024, had resulted in violence and injuries. The current situation remains tense, as the Samiti vows to continue their struggle until their demands are met, while Muslim community members assert their right to worship. The administration is caught in a delicate balance between enforcing court orders and managing community sensitivities.

Hunger strike called off

The indefinite hunger strike by Madan Thakur and Vijay Sharma, protesting the Sanjauli mosque issue, was called off after they were given juice to break their fast. The activists had been demanding action against the mosque, which was declared illegal by court rulings. Their fast was a symbol of escalating tensions around the ongoing dispute.

Proposal for joint committee

In a development aimed at resolving the conflict, administrative officials proposed the formation of a joint committee comprising leaders from Hindu organisations and administrative officers. This committee was accepted by the protesting groups and is tasked with reviewing the demands of the Hindu organizations. The first meeting of the committee has been scheduled for November 29.

Continued pressure despite fast’s end

Although the hunger strike and protests have been officially ended, Vijay Sharma stated that the Samiti will continue with symbolic demonstrations to maintain pressure on the administration. The group is determined to ensure that their demands are addressed, signaling that the agitation may continue in other forms until a resolution is reached.