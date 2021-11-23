Sameer Wankhede's wife files complaint against screenshots shared by Nawab Malik

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Mumbai: Actress Kranti Redkar, wife of NCB officer Sameer Wankhede, addresses a press conference at Andheri in Mumbai

NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede's wife Kranti Redkar Wankhede on Tuesday lodged an online complaint with the Mumbai Police over the screenshots of some WhatsApp chats tweeted by Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik. She alleged that a fake profile was created on Twitter using her photo.

"A Twitter handle has created my false handle & created a fake chat. He also used my photo as a profile photo for that handle. The screenshot of the said fake chat has been tweeted by Nawab Malik from his Twitter handle without verifying", she said in her complaint.

Her complaint comes one day after the Bombay High Court refused to refrain Nawab Malik from publishing tweets about the family of Sameer Wankhede.

While hearing the defamation suit filed by Wankhede's father, Dhyandev, who has sought damages to the tune of Rs 1.25 crore from Malik for allegedly making defamatory comments, the court said that it is "necessary to balance fundamental rights of Nawab Malik and Dhyandev Wankhede."

Earlier, Kranti Redkar Wankhede has alleged that the safety of her family is in jeopardy. Speaking to news agency ANI, Redkar had said, "The safety of Sameer Wankhede and her family members is in jeopardy. Three people conducted a recce of the house some days back. These people are very dangerous what they can do, have no clue about that."

