Sameer Wankhede has bar licence in his name, says Nawab Malik

Follow us on Image Source : PTI NCP leader Nawab Malik

Highlights Nawab Malik claimed that Sameer Wankhede owns a permit room and bar in Vashi in Navi Mumbai

Wankhede dismissed Malik's claims and said he will file a defamation suit against the minister

Maharashtra Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik on Friday claimed that the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officer Sameer Wankhede owns a permit room and bar in Vashi in Navi Mumbai, licence for which was obtained in 1997 when he was a minor, and this was illegal.

Coming out with fresh allegations against the NCB Mumbai zonal director, Nawab Malik said despite being in a government job, Wankhede holds a licence to operate the permit room which is against service rules. However, Wankhede dismissed Malik's claims and said he will file a defamation suit against the minister.

Speaking to reporters, the NCP leader said, “Sameer's father was in the state excise department and he obtained a licence to run a permit room and bar in the name of Sameer.

"His age at that time was 17 years and 10 months. No licence is issued to a person who has not completed 18 years of age...still his father managed to get the licence in 1997-98. The licence is renewed every time in the name of Wankhede.”

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) spokesperson said there was something suspicious about the outlet's valuation disclosed by the IRS officer to the government.

“In 2017, Sameer Wankhede, as a government employee, had declared his assets as a part of rules, where he has mentioned the bar as a property.

"For more than a decade, its valuation was shown as Rs one crore and earning of Rs two lakh as annual rent. Even in 2020, Sameer Wankhede claimed that the valuation of the bar is Rs one crore and annual rent is Rs two lakh. It means there is something suspicious about it,” he said.

The minister accused Wankhede of concealing from the central government information about holding the liquor licence.

“He hid information from the Union government that there is a liquor business licence in his own name. He later declared the income coming from rent. One should not forget that a licence can not be transferred. The one who owns the licence is considered to be in the business," he said.

The minister said the NCB officer will lose his job for violating service rules.

“Sameer Wankhede is going to lose his job for sure, as he is having business despite being in a government job. He has already forged his caste certificate and birth certificate to get the government job. The Union government should stop supporting him and saving him from legal action,” he said.

When contacted, the NCB officer rejected the claims made by Malik.

"The minister has made fake allegations. The establishment which I owned is not a bar, but a family restaurant and bar. Whatever he has said is fake. The photo which he has shared is not of my restaurant and I am going to file a defamation suit against him."

"My mother had purchased that restaurant and I was a partner in it. I used to study in it and also worked there as manager. After joining civil services, my father became a partner and I am mentioning about it in all my declarations to the government. I have been disclosing this property to the government since 2008 and also paying tax for that," Wankhede said.

On Thursday, Malik had accused Wankhede of wrongly framed the cousin of his former wife in a drugs case to pressure her family not to speak against him.

The state minister has been making a slew of allegations against the IRS officer, ranging from forging documents to "lying" about his religion to framing people in 'bogus' drugs cases. In the past, Wankhede has denied all allegations made by Malik.

The Bombay High Court will pass an order on November 22 on a plea filed by Dnyandev Wankhede, father of Sameer Wankhede, seeking interim reliefs against Malik, including an injunction prohibiting him from posting any defamatory content on social media against him and his family.

(with PTI inputs)

ALSO READ: Sameer Wankhede's father files police complaint against Nawab Malik under SC/ST Act

ALSO READ: Nawab Malik shares chat between Kiran Gosavi, Kashiff Khan; asks why latter not interrogated in drugs case

Latest India News