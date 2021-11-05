Sameer Wankhede, NCB officer probing Aryan Khan drugs case, removed from investigating team
Sameer Wankhede, NCB officer probing Aryan Khan drugs case, removed from investigating team
Top News
Latest News
Muqabla: Govardhan puja now answer to offering namaz in open?
Navjot Singh Sidhu withdraws his resignation, puts forward condition before high command
EXCLUSIVE: Nawazuddin Siddiqui talks about his first OTT show Sacred Games and much more
'Plain hatred towards Muslims': AIMIM chief Owaisi on protests against namaz in Gurugram
India to host Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan on November 10
Bhupesh Baghel attacks govt over fuel price reduction, says it is 'just a lollipop'
Kerala man orders passport cover, finds passport inside pouch
Navjot Sidhu's latest: 'I withdraw resignation as Punjab Congress chief but...'
Pfizer says its COVID-19 pill cut hospital, death risk by 89%
US to lift all travel restrictions for fully vaccinated incoming foreign nationals from November 8
New grand jury seated as Donald Trump criminal probe continues
India vs Scotland Live Score, IND vs SCO Live Cricket Score T20 WC 2021: Varun in for Shardul
IND vs SCO Toss Live Updates, T20 World Cup 2021: India win toss, choose to bowl first
India vs Scotland Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips ICC T20WC 2021, IND vs SCO predicted playing
Live Streaming India vs Scotland T20 World Cup 2021: How to watch IND vs SCO Super 12 Match Online
Third Test in India-South Africa series moved to Cape Town from Johannesburg
Sooryavanshi Twitter Reactions & Review: Fans hail Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif starrer as Blockbuster
Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal attend Diwali party together amid December wedding rumours; see pics
Before Akshay Kumar in Sooryavanshi, THESE Bollywood actors played memorable cop avatars
Diwali 2021: Bachchans, Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt, here's how B-Town celebrated the festival
Anushka Sharma showers love on Virat Kohli in 'no filter' birthday picture
Retail edible oil prices drop by Rs 5-20/kg in major markets: Food Secretary
Diwali Muhurat trading 2021: Sensex, Nifty tick higher as Samvat 2078 begins on auspicious note
Petrol, diesel price cut across country as Centre cuts excise duty, states reduce VAT. Details
Petrol price cut by Rs 6.07, diesel by Rs 11.75 per litre in Delhi
Flipkart launches Love it or return it program for Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, Fold 3
WhatsApp might extend time limit for 'delete for everyone' feature
Happy Diwali 2021: Best wearable devices to gift to your loved ones
Netflix starts rolling out games for Android users: Know details
PICS: Salman Khan, Aayush Sharma, Arbaaz, Giorgia Andriani & others slay at Sohail's Diwali party
PICS: Boney Kapoor, Arjun-Malaika to Janhvi, celebs lit up Anil Kapoor's Diwali bash
Ekta Kapoor's Diwali 2021 Bash: Salman Khan, Hina to Kartik Aaryan, celebs glam-up the night (PICS)
PICS: Pulkit Samrat-Kriti Kharbanda to Iulia Vantur, stars galore at Ramesh Taurani's Diwali bash
Diwali 2021: Simple rangoli designs to decorate your house this festive season
Serious! Alpha Covid19 variant detected in pets with severe myocarditis
Does walking after a meal aid digestion? Here's everything you need to know
Diwali 2021: How asthma patients can protect their lungs from air pollution
Jai Bhim: Prakash Raj slapping a man for 'speaking in Hindi' triggers debate on social media
VIDEO: Burj Khalifa lights up on Shah Rukh Khan's 56th birthday, fans say 'no one like you'
Netizens start meme fest after BCCI's 'Anushka Sharma scores 52 runs' tweet: 'Vamika ro rhi hai'
ITI Berhampur students create 30-feet-high e-waste sculpture of robot
Thapki Pyar Ki sindoor scene sparks meme fest on Twitter, 'Newton is going to call from his grave'
Govardhan Puja 2021:Best Wishes, Quotes, Messages, HD Images, Facebook and WhatsApp status
Govardhan Puja 2021: Date, Significance, Celebration, Puja vidhi and Muhurat Time
Bhai Dooj 2021: History, significance, Puja Vidhi, Shubh Muhurat and Mantra
Happy Bhai Dooj 2021: Wishes, quotes, SMSes, HD images, Facebook, WhatsApp statuses & greetings
Vastu Tips: Considering THESE measures on Govardhan Puja will bring happiness & prosperity in house