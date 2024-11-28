Thursday, November 28, 2024
     
Sambhal row reaches Supreme Court as Shahi Masjid Committee challenges district court’s order

The police have arrested 31 people and registered seven FIRs. Among those named as accused are Samajwadi Party MP Zia-ur-Rehman Barq, local Samajwadi Party MLA Iqbal Mehmood's son Sohail Iqbal, and 2,750 unidentified individuals.

Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 New Delhi Published : Nov 28, 2024 20:45 IST, Updated : Nov 28, 2024 21:04 IST
Sambhal
Image Source : PTI Security is heightened in Sambhal after violence

The Sambhal row which created a huge outrage after violence in the district of Uttar Pradesh reached the Supreme Court as the Shahi Masjid Committee challenged the district court’s order to survey the mosque. The situation in Sambhal remained tense after the violence in Sambhal on Sunday, which left four persons dead and 20 injured, triggered a political slugfest both inside and outside Parliament, as the state government announced strict measures, including making the rioters pay for damages and displaying their posters in public spaces.

