Sambhal row reaches Supreme Court as Shahi Masjid Committee challenges district court’s order

Image Source : PTI Security is heightened in Sambhal after violence

The Sambhal row which created a huge outrage after violence in the district of Uttar Pradesh reached the Supreme Court as the Shahi Masjid Committee challenged the district court’s order to survey the mosque. The situation in Sambhal remained tense after the violence in Sambhal on Sunday, which left four persons dead and 20 injured, triggered a political slugfest both inside and outside Parliament, as the state government announced strict measures, including making the rioters pay for damages and displaying their posters in public spaces.