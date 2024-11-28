Sheikh Hasina issues statement on arrest of Chinmoy Krishna Das: 'Unjustly held, must be released immediately'

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Breaking News

Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday issued a statement in support of Hindu priest Chinmoy Krishna Das who was arrested earlier this week and was sent to jail by a Chattogram court on sedition charges, sparking massive protests by members of the Hindu community in India and outside. Chinmoy was earlier expelled from ISKCON.

"A lawyer has been killed in Chittagong, strongly protesting this murder. Those involved in this murder should be found and punished immediately. Human rights have been grossly violated through this incident. A lawyer went to perform his professional duties, and those who beat him to death are terrorists. Whoever they are must be punished," Hasina said in a statement posted on x.

If the unconstitutionally usurped Yunus govt fails to punish these terrorists, it will also face punishment for human rights violations, she said, adding I appeal to the people of the country to stand united against this kind of terrorism and militancy.

"It is important to ensure the safety of the lives and property of the common people. The current power grabbers are showing failure in all areas. Failed to control the prices of daily necessities, failed to provide security for people's lives. Strongly condemn these tortures directly and indirectly on common people," said Hasina who has been living in exile in India since August 5 when she fled the country amid the student-led protests.

Chinmoy Das must be released immediately: Hasina

"A top leader of the Sanatan religious community has been unjustly arrested, he must be released immediately. A temple has been burnt in Chittagong. Previously, mosques, shrines, churches, monasteries and homes of the Ahmadiyya community were attacked, vandalized and looted and set on fire. Religious freedom and security of life and property of people of all communities should be ensured. After the killing of innumerable Awami League leaders and workers, students and members of law and order forces, harassment is going on through assaults and arrests. I strongly condemn and protest these anarchist activities," she added.