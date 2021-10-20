Wednesday, October 20, 2021
     
Samajwadi party has moved from Samajwad to Pariwarwad: PM Modi

PTI PTI
Kushinagar (UP) Published on: October 20, 2021 16:42 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Image Source : PTI

In a dig at the Samajwadi Party, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said it has moved away from the ideology of Ram Manohar Lohia with its leaders practising 'Pariwarvad' instead of 'Samajwad'.

The prime minister made the remark while addressing a rally after inaugurating Uttar Pradesh's fourth international airport at Kushinagar near the site of Gautam Buddha's Mahaparinirvana, besides laying foundation stones of several other projects.

UP is not limited to giving a maximum number of PMs but being the birthplace of Lord Rama, Lord Krishna and many other legendary figures, it has a pristine history, the prime minister remarked in his address.

Highlighting the benefits of a 'double engine' government in UP, he said over Rs 80,000 crore has been transferred in bank accounts of farmers in the state so far.

Modi also praised the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh for dealing sternly with criminals and land grabbers and also facilitating vaccination of more than 12 crore people so far.

