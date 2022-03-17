Thursday, March 17, 2022
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Samajwadi Party fields Dr Kafeel Khan from Deoria for MLC elections

Samajwadi Party fields Dr Kafeel Khan from Deoria for MLC elections

Khan had met SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and presented a book written by him on the Gorakhpur hospital tragedy.

India TV News Desk Edited by: India TV News Desk
Lucknow Published on: March 17, 2022 16:45 IST
Dr Kafeel Khan
Image Source : PTI

Dr Kafeel Khan

Samajwadi Party on Thursday announced list of candidates for MLC elections for Gonda, Deoria, Ballia, Ghazipur, Sitapur for MLC elections. Paediatrician Dr Kafeel Khan, who was dismissed over the death of children at Gorakhpur's BRD Medical College and Hospital is party's candidate from Deoria. 

Khan had met SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and presented a book written by him on the Gorakhpur hospital tragedy. “Met with Honourable Former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav sir and presented him a copy of The Gorakhpur Hospital Tragedy,” he tweeted after the meeting.

The Election Commission had on February 6 announced that the biennial elections to 36 legislative council seats spread across 35 local bodies in Uttar Pradesh would be rescheduled and held after the state Assembly elections, following the requests of political parties. Polling for all 36 seats will be held on April 9 and the counting of votes will take place on April 12. The term of the 36 outgoing members of the Council ended on March 7.

Latest India News

Russia Ukraine News
Elections 2022

Top News

Latest News