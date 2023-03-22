Rahul Gandhi only national leader in Oppn, Modi appears to be 'PM of a party': Sam Pitroda | EXCLUSIVE

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Indian Overseas Congress chief Sam Pitroda

Sam Pitroda Exclusive: Indian Overseas Congress chief Sam Pitroda has said that Rahul Gandhi is the only national leader in the Opposition and everybody else is predominantly a local leader because Congress is a national party. In an exclusive conversation with India TV, Sam Pitroda talked about Rahul Gandhi's remarks on Indian democracy during his recent visit to London, how institutions in India are being captured and his view on the present government in the country. Pitroda said that Rahul Gandhi comes from a family of well-known politicians like Nehru, Indira Gandhi, and Rajiv Gandhi and Rahul has a lineage, so naturally, he gets a lot of attention.

Responding to the government's charge that Rahul insulted the country over his remarks on Indian democracy, Sam Pitroda said that they are not going to be defensive over his (Rahul) remarks. The truth needs to come out. You cannot hide anything in this global age... so it doesn't matter what and where you say it... anything you say will become global.

Don't be under impression that voting is democracy: Sam Pitroda

Sam Pitroda said that democracy is about freedom, freedom in institutions, universities, and police and it's not just only about voting... off course it's a vital part.

Democracy is for the global public good and Indian democracy is important for the world as it has 140 crore people. The world needs to focus on India's democracy because it's under a strain at present... institutions have been captured... lies are being propagated, Pitroda said.

Further speaking on Rahul Gandhi's various comments, Sam Pitroda said that if Rahul Gandhi says anything... several ministers, and a handful of TV channels will be behind him... the judiciary is being compromised... ED is being sent also the Income Tax department... institutions have become weaker including the universities, lies are being spread and it's up to the people to sort this out.

Sam Pitroda on PM Modi

Talking about PM Modi, Sam Pitroda slammed the present dispensation saying that when you come into the government, you don't just think about 30-40 per cent of people who voted for you, instead, you're a Prime Minister for all.

Sam Pitroda further said that if he (PM Modi) works for the interest of only one group then he's not a national prime minister... he's a PM of a party then.

Speaking on Hungarian-American businessman George Soros, Sam Pitroda said that he (Soros) believes in investing in those democracies which are working according to his vision of democracy but Rahul Gandhi believes in a democracy.

Working smart is different from working hard 24X7, said Sam Pitroda.

Rahul is in politics for almost 20 years means he's there... his Bharat Jodo Yatra revealed how popular he is as thousands and lakhs of people joined him and all this means he's serious, Pitroda added.

Sam Pitroda further said that Rahul Gandhi is educated but people spread lies about him. He studied in America, and England, he's very well-read and understands what is Russia, China, knows all the history but he doesn't show off.

Rahul is smart, energetic, fit and capable to talk to any world leader. He can carry on a dialogue and not a monologue as there's a lot of difference between both.

Responding to whether Rahul Gandhi can be a good Prime Minister, Sam Pitroda said that he believes that he can be a good PM, Rahul too believes in it but becoming or not becoming one is not that important for him honestly.

Rahul Gandhi is not fond of becoming a Prime Minister, he's comfortable where he is and wants to take care of poor people.

