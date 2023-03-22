'India blocks Pakistan’s participation in SCO Summit': Reports

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Representational Image

In a major development, India has blocked Pakistan’s participation in a seminar of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), Pakistani English daily Dawn reported on Wednesday.

According to the media reports, a seminar titled ‘SCO Armed Forces Contribution in Military Medicine, healthcare and pandemics’, was organised by India’s Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses on Tuesday, wherein the SCO members and observer states participated.

“India has misused its position as the Chair [of the SCO] and acted irresponsibly in denying a sovereign member state the right to participate in an SCO event,” an official told the Pakistani media.

India's stand

However, India rejected the claims and said that the officials of the neighbouring nation skipped the event after it incorrectly depicted Jammu and Kashmir on its map.

On the other hand, Islamabad has rejected the claims and claimed that the region is a disputed area-- a claim that India denied multiple times.

Also Read: India invites Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif for SCO meeting: Report

Latest World News