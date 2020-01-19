Shirdi row: Locals call off bandh from tomorrow; Uddhav to hold meeting in Mumbai

Image Source : FILE Saibaba birthplace row: Locals call off bandh on Monday

Amid the furor over Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's comment, the locals of Shirdi on Sunday decided to call off bandh tomorrow. A bandh was called today in Shirdi town, against Thackeray's reported comment calling Pathri Sai Baba's birthplace.

Meanwhile, Thackeray has called for a meeting on Monday at 2 pm with villagers and CEO of Shirdi Saibaba Temple Trust.

The residents of Shirdi town have called for an indefinite shutdown on Saturday. They also demanded an urgent meeting with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray over the state government’s decision to allot Rs 100 crore for the development of Pathri village.

While the temple remained open on Sunday and usual ceremonies will be performed, angry hotel and business owners in Shirdi will keep their establishments shut for an indefinite period.

This is a developing story...

ALSO READ | Shirdi locals call for an indefinite shutdown starting today, demand meeting with CM Uddhav

ALSO READ | Amid Shirdi shutdown, CM Uddhav calls for an urgent meeting in Mumbai on Monday