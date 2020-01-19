Image Source : PTI Amid Shirdi shutdown, CM Uddhav calls for an urgent meeting in Mumbai on Monday

Amid the uproar over his remark on Saibaba's birthplace, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has called for a meeting on Monday at 2 pm with villagers and CEO of Shirdi Saibaba Temple Trust.

The Maharashtra chief minister has also rushed minister Abdul Sattar to Shirdi to pacify the residents of Shirdi. Sattar, who represents Sillodi in Ahmednagar district, is scheduled to reach the temple town later on Sunday afternoon.

Locals of Shirdi town have called for an indefinite shutdown on Saturday, demanding an urgent meeting with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray over the state government’s decision to allot Rs 100 crore for the development of Pathri village.

While the temple remained open on Sunday and usual ceremonies will be performed, angry hotel and business owners in Shirdi will keep their establishments shut for an indefinite period.



