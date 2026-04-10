Safety of pilgrims, no LPG crunch: Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Dhami finalises action plan for Char Dham Yatra 2026

Dehradun:

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has finalised an action plan for the Char Dham Yatra 2026, under which it will be ensured that pilgrims receive a more organised, safe, clean, and technologically advanced experience, officials said on Friday. The development follows a high-level review meeting chaired by Dhami at the Secretariat on Thursday.

The meeting was attended by Ministers Bharat Singh Chaudhary and Satpal Maharaj, several MLAs, Chief Secretary Anand Bardhan, Director General of Police (DGP) Deepam Seth, senior administrative officials, and district magistrates (DMs) of the concerned districts.

During the meeting, the chief minister directed officials to ensure that human sensitivity is prioritised and proper safety is ensured for the pilgrims. Last year's “Green & Clean Char Dham Yatra” campaign should also be effectively ensured, Dhami stressed, while warning that spreading misinformation rumours regarding the yatra can lead to immediate FIR.

He also stressed the active participation of local bodies, NGOs, and youth, aiming to turn the yatra into a mass movement. Regarding heli services, he directed strict adherence to SOPs, mandatory maintenance and fitness checks of helicopters, and avoiding operational overloading by allowing adequate rest periods.

Dhami instructed that real-time weather monitoring systems should be strengthened to handle emergencies promptly. Additionally, directions were given to develop attractive selfie points, theme-based installations, and improve cleanliness, beautification, and signage along the routes.

'No shortage of LPG, petrol and diesel'

Dhami has also asked the officials to ensure that there is no shortage of LPG, petrol, diesel, or essential commodities. Sufficient medical units and temporary hospitals along the yatra's route should also be deployed, he said, adding that basic facilities such as toilets and shelters should also be ensured.

For security, CCTVs will be fully activated along the route, and AI-based surveillance systems will be deployed where required, along with continuous monitoring from control rooms, Dhami said, while adding that adequate deployment of police and home guards should be there at key routes.

A robust traffic plan will be implemented to prevent congestion, along with the identification of alternative routes to ensure local movement is not affected. For disaster management, the pre-identification of vulnerable zones and deployment of resources were directed. Coordination between SDRF, NDRF, and local administration will be strengthened, with 24x7 control rooms and helplines to ensure quick emergency response.

The CM also directed regular review meetings during the yatra period and immediate implementation of improvements based on past experiences. He emphasised repairing potholes and maintaining road conditions.

Referring to past disputes related to community kitchens (bhandaras), he instructed authorities to ensure coordination between locals and pilgrims for a permanent solution. Strict action will be taken against overcharging, and all shops must display rate lists.