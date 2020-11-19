Image Source : PTI Union Minister Sadananda Gowda tests positive for coronavirus

Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers D.V. Sadananda Gowda said on Thursday that he has tested positive for coronavirus. He said he got himself tested after coming in contact with COVID-19 infected people.

In his tweet, he appealed to those who came in contact with him over the past few days to check if they too were infected.

"After initial symptoms of COVID19, I got myself tested and the report came positive. I have isolated myself. I request everyone who has come in my contact to be careful and follow the protocol. Stay safe." he tweeted.

