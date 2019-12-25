Sachin Tendulkar's security withdrawn, Aaditya Thackeray given Z category cover

Cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar's security cover has been downgraded while that of Shiv Sena MLA Aaditya Thackeray upgraded to 'Z' category, PTI quoted officials as saying on Wednesday. The changes in security cover were made after a review on threat perception by Maharashtra government.

The security cover of over 90 prominent citizens was reviewed by a Maharashtra government committee at a recent meeting. Till now, Bharat Ratna awardee Sachin Tendulkar has enjoyed X category security which has been withdrawn. Under X category, a policeman used to guard the 46-year-old cricketer at all times. However, the former Rajya Sabha member will be given a police escort whenever he steps out of his home, the official said.

Aaditya Thackeray, the son of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, has been given 'Z' security cover, meaning more personnel will be guarding him now, the official said. Earlier, the 29-year-old MLA from Worli in central Mumbai had Y+ security cover.

NCP president Sharad Pawar will continue to enjoy Z+ security, whereas his nephew and party leader Ajit Pawar retains Z category security cover, he said.

Social activist Anna Hazares security has been enhanced to Y+ from Z category, the official said. Former Uttar Pradesh governor Ram Naiks Z+ security has been downgraded to X. Security cover of two former BJP ministers, Eknath Khadse and Ram Shinde, has also been downgraded, he said.

The security of well-known lawyer Ujjwal Nikam, who represented the prosecution in several high-profile cases like the 1993 Mumbai serial bomb blasts, too, has been downgraded.

Nikam, who previously enjoyed Z+ security, has now been placed in Y category with an escort, the official said.

Several ministers in the erstwhile BJP-led government may also see security downgrades in the coming days, he added.

