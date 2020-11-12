Sachin Pilot tests positive for coronavirus

Image Source : FILE Rajasthan Congress leader Sachin Pilot

Rajasthan Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Thursday said that he has tested positive for coronavirus. He took to his Twitter account to share the news and appealed to those who came in his contact in the last few days, to get tested for COVID-19. In his tweet, Pilot also said that he is taking appropriate doctoral advice and hoping to recover soon.

"I have tested positive for Covid-19. Anyone who may have come in contact with me over the last few days, please get yourselves tested. Am taking appropriate doctoral advice. Hope to recover soon," Pilot tweeted.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Rajasthan reported 2,176 new cases of COVID-19, taking the state tally to 2,19,327 confirmed cases. While 17,352 are active cases in Rajasthan. At least 13 patients infected with coronavirus lost their lives. With this, the total number of COVID-19 fatalities reaches 2,032.

However, 1,99,943 people have been recovered and discharge from the hospitals till now. Out of which, 1,804 recoveries were reported in the last 24 hours.

