Sachin Pilot responds to Ashok Gehlot’s ‘traitor’ remark as Rajasthan Congress infighting revives

The relationship between the duo remains strained

The infighting in Rajasthan Congress once again revived as Ashok Gehlot Vs Sachin Pilot cropped up in the ugliest form as the former called the latter a ‘Gaddar’ (traitor). Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Thursday responded to his senior party colleague and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s ‘Gaddar remark. Speaking to news agency ANI, Pilot said he did not know on whose behest Gehlot called him ‘Gaddar’.

“Such language doesn’t suit him. He should speak carefully. In past too he called me useless. I think he should avoid such comment and work to strengthen the party and contribute to make ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ successful,” he added.

“Rahul Gandhi is on Bharat Jodo Yatra and we all need to jointly make the yatra successful. The only party that can challenge BJP is Congress. We need to challenge BJP in all ruling states,” Pilot added.

“BJP was poorly defeated in Rajasthan when I was the party president. Still, Congress president gave another chance to Gehlot to become CM. Today the priority should be on how we can again win Rajasthan election,” he asserted.

Earlier, reviving his infamous fight with Pilot, Gehlot, while speaking to a private channel, called his former deputy a ‘Gaddar’ (Traitor).

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh stepped into the matter and condemned Gehlot’s remarks.

"Ashok Gehlot is a senior and experienced political leader. Whatever differences he has expressed with his younger colleague Sachin Pilot will be resolved in a manner that strengthens the Congress," Jairam Ramesh said.

He added right now it is the duty of each and every Congressman and Congresswoman to make the already hugely successful Bharat Jodo Yatra even more impactful in the North Indian states.

Sachin Pilot lands in controversy during Bharat Jodo Yatra

Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Wednesday distanced himself from a threat by a Gurjar outfit to disrupt the Bharat Jodo Yatra if its demand to make him the Rajasthan chief minister is not accepted, and instead accused the BJP of trying to create "disturbances".

Gurjar Arakshan Sangharsh Samiti leader Vijay Singh Bainsla has threatened to oppose Rahul Gandhi's yatra in the state unless his demands, including making Pilot, a prominent face from the community, the chief minister are accepted.

"No matter how hard the BJP tries, the yatra will be successful," Pilot said when asked about Bainsla's threat.

(With ANI input)

