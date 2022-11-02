Wednesday, November 02, 2022
     
Sachin Pilot renews attack on Ashok Gehlot

New Delhi Published on: November 02, 2022 14:33 IST
Rajasthan Congress leader Sachin Pilot renewing his attack on Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday said the party should take action against those who had revolted against the party. His comments assumes significance, a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi heaped praise on Ashok Gehlot. Former deputy chief minister termed it as a "very interesting" development that "should not be taken lightly."

"As far as Raj is concerned, a CLP meet called on September 25 couldn't be held. AICC considered it a matter of indiscipline. Rules same for all. So, if indiscipline occurred & replies were given, action should be taken.I believe party chief Kharge will take a decision soon," Sachin Pilot said.

