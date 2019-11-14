Sabarimala verdict: Judgment split 3-2; matter referred to a larger bench

Image Source : ANI Sabrimala verdict

The Supreme Court on Thursday referred to larger bench, the review petitions against the verdict allowing entry of women of all age groups in the Sabarimala Temple. The Sabarimala verdict was delivered by a constitution bench comprising Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and Justices Rohinton Fali Nariman, A M Khanwilkar, D Y Chandrachud and Indu Malhotra. Delivering the judgement, Chief Justice of India said, "The entry of women into places of worship is not limited to this temple only. It is also involved in the entry of women into mosques."

A five-judge constitution bench of Supreme Court by 3-2 majority referred to 7-judge bench to consider the Supreme Court's earlier decision of quashing the custom barring entry of women of 10-50 age group into Sabarimala Ayyappa temple.

"Endeavour of petitioners was to revive debate on religion and faith," CJI Ranjan Gogoi said.

Reading out the judgement, CJI Gogoi said that the restrictions on women in religious places is not restricted to Sabarimala alone, prevalent in other religions also.

"The Supreme Court should evolve common policy on religious places like Sabarimala", CJI said while referring to restrictions on entry of women into mosques.

Justices R F Nariman and Justice D Y Chandrachud give dissenting verdict in the Sabarimala case.

A five-member constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi had reserved its decision on February 6 after hearing various parties including those seeking re-consideration of the judgement in an open court.

Here is a brief timeline of the Sabarimala Temple Case:

1990- A petition was filed in the Kerala High Court seeking a ban on entry of women inside the Sabarimala temple.

1991- The Kerala High Court had upheld the restriction of women of certain age entry inside the holy shrine of Lord Ayyappa.

2006- A petition was filed in the Supreme Court by the Indian Young Lawyers Association seeking entry of women between 10 to 50 years.

2008- The matter was referred to a three-judge bench two years later.

2016, January - The court had questioned the ban, saying this cannot be done under the Constitution.

2016, April - The United Democratic Front government of Kerala led by Chief Minister Oomen Chandy informed the SC that it is bound to protect the right to practice the religion of Sabarimala devotees.

2016, November - The Kerala Government had told the Supreme Court that it was in favour of allowing women inside the sanctum sanctorum of the temple.

2017- The Supreme Court referred the case to the Constitution bench.

2018, September - A five-judge bench of Supreme Court allowed the entry of women of all ages in the revered shrine. The state government sought time to implement the verdict, however even after the entry was allowed a large number of followers camped outside the shrine prevent the entry of women of all ages.

2019, February - The order was reserved by the Apex court.

(With ANI inputs)