Amid Russia-Ukraine war, Hindu Sena posters supporting Russia seen at Delhi's Mandi House

Amid the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, posters supporting the former's invasion were seen in Delhi's Mandi House. According to media reports, the posters were put up by Hindu Sena on the statue of Russian litterateur Alexander Pushkin in the area.

“Indian Hindus are with Putin and Russia in establishing the Soviet Union. Jai ho akhand Russia. Jai Bharat. Hindu Sena," the posters read.

Media reports said Sena leader Vishnu Gupta had sent messages to journalists informing them about the posters that were pasted in the area. Gupta initially said the posters were put up on a statue of “Russian leader Lelin”, however, he later clarified that it was a statue of “pushkar” at Mandi House in Lutyens’ Delhi.

“We pray and support Russia getting back their old Soviet Union (Akhand Russia) and taking all necessary action to safeguard their borders.” (sic), Gupta said, as per the reports.

What's happening in Russia and Ukraine

The first talks between Russia and Ukraine since the invasion were held Monday but ended with only an agreement to talk again. On Tuesday, Zelenskyy said Russia should stop bombing first.

Meanwhile, as the seventh day of the war dawned Wednesday, Russia found itself increasingly isolated, beset by the sanctions that have thrown its economy into turmoil and left the country practically friendless, apart from a few nations like China, Belarus and North Korea.

In his speech, Biden announced that the US was joining several other countries in closing its airspace to Russian planes. He also warned the country’s oligarchs that the Department of Justice was assembling a task force to investigate any crimes they committed.

A senior US defense official said that Russia's military progress — including by the massive convoy — has slowed, plagued by logistical and supply problems. Some Russian military columns have run out of gas and food, the official said, and morale has suffered as a result.

Overall, the Russian military has been stalled by fierce resistance on the ground and a surprising inability to completely dominate Ukraine’s airspace.

