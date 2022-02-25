India sending teams to Ukraine borders to help evacuate its nationals

Follow us on Image Source : AP Kyiv : People try to get onto buses to leave Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022.

India is sending government teams to the land borders of Ukraine to help evacuate its nationals. Around 16,000 Indians including several students are stranded in the country that came under Russian attack on Thursday following President Vladimir Putin's order of a special military operation.

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said that teams of the Ministry officials have been sent to Ukraine's land borders with Hungary, Poland, Slovakia and Romania to provide assistance to fleeing Indian nationals.

"Over 20 officers are manning the control room 24x7. Russian-speaking officers have been sent to Ukraine. We do all possible to bring the students back," he said.

"To assist in the evacuation of Indian nationals from Ukraine,MEA Teams from @IndiaInHungary, @IndiainPoland, @IndiaInSlovakia & @eoiromania are on their way to the adjoining land borders with Ukraine. Indian nationals in Ukraine near the border points can contact these teams," Arindam Bagchi, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson, tweeted.

Shringla also said that Indian Air Force is ready to airlift nationals stranded in Ukraine, along with commercial aircraft, adding that New Delhi is in touch with both Moscow and Kyiv as a "stakeholder".

"Ministry of External Affairs is in touch with the Ministry of Defence. We have told them that we will need provisions for airlift. In that case, the IAF can go along with commercial aircraft... All options are on the table," Shringla said.

Around 4,000 Indians have already been evacuated from Ukraine. The repatriation efforts stalled on Thursday after the closure of the Ukrainian airspace.

Last night, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin and called for an immediate end to the violence and the resolution of disputes through dialogue. He also conveyed that the topmost priority of the government is the safety and security of Indian nationals, including Indian students, and their evacuation from Ukraine.

The Indian embassy in Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine, is operational. The embassy has urged Indians to find shelter or if possible then leave the country by land.

Russia on Thursday attacked Ukraine after months of tension over the neighbour's proximity to NATO, an intergovernmental military alliance of 30 countries including the US.

