Russia-Ukraine News: Air India's special ferry flight on way to Kyiv to bring back Indians

In this file photo dated Monday, March 2, 2020, Air India planes are parked at the IGI Airport in New Delhi.

A special ferry flight of Air India is on its way to Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine, to bring back Indians amid fears of a war with Russia, news agency ANI reported. It said that the Dreamliner B-787 aircraft left for Ukraine in the morning for the special operation with a capacity of over 200 seats. The special flight from Ukraine will land in Delhi tonight.

Air India had earlier announced that it will be operating three flights to Kyiv on February 22, 23 and 26 to fly out Indians from Ukraine. According to the airline, booking is open through Air India booking offices, website, call centre and authorised travel agents.

The Indian Embassy in Kyiv had earlier issued an advisory urging Indian nationals to leave the Eastern European country. There are many students enrolled in Ukraine’s colleges and other academic institutions.

According to TS Tirumurti, India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador, there are more than 20,000 Indian students and nationals in different parts of Ukraine, including in its border areas.

"The well-being of Indians is of priority to us," he said at an emergency UNSC meeting on the situation in Ukraine on Monday night.

Air India's special ferry flight left for Kyiv after Russian President Vladimir Putin signed two decrees recognizing 'the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR)' and 'the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR)' as independent and sovereign states.

