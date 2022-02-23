Follow us on Image Source : AP Air India plane with nearly 240 Indians onboard from Ukraine lands in Delhi

An Air India plane carrying more than 240 passengers from Ukraine landed at the Delhi airport today after 11:30 pm. The airline had operated a Boeing 787 aircraft to bring back Indians amid rising tensions between Ukraine and Russia.

The flight AI 1946 brought back more than 240 passengers onboard.It took off from Boryspil International Airport in Kyiv at around 6 pm, the officials said. Flight tracking websites earlier showed that the flight is expected to land at the Indira Gandhi International Airport after 10 pm, but was later delayed.

According to a civil aviation ministry official, some other Indian operators are also expected to operate flights to Ukraine depending on the demand. In recent weeks, tensions have been escalating between Ukraine and Russia, and on Monday, Russia recognised the independence of two separatist regions in eastern Ukraine.

On Tuesday, the Indian embassy in Kyiv again asked Indian students to temporarily leave the country amid the rising tensions. Air India, on February 19, announced that it would operate three flights between India and Ukraine on February 22, 24 and 26.

Meanwhile, full-service carrier Vistara's CEO Vinod Kannan on Tuesday said Vistara has no plans at this time to operate flights to Ukraine.

