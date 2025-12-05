Russia delivers nuclear fuel for Kudankulam plant amid Putin's high-stakes India visit The Kudankulam nuclear power plant is designed to house six VVER-1000 reactors, collectively generating 6,000 MW of electricity. The initial two reactors were integrated into India’s power grid in 2013 and 2016, while construction continues on the remaining four units.

New Delhi:

Rosatom, Russia’s state-run nuclear corporation, has delivered the first consignment of nuclear fuel for India’s third reactor at Tamil Nadu’s Kudankulam nuclear power plant. The Nuclear Fuel Division of Rosatom delivered fuel assemblies in a cargo flight, the corporation said in a statement.

This is an important development as these deliveries coincided with Russian President Vladimir Putin’s two-day Delhi visit.

The entire reactor core, along with some reserved fuel, will be delivered to India in seven cargo flights. This fuel has been manufactured by the Novosibirsk Chemical Concentrates Plant.

A contract in this regard was signed between India and Russia in 2024, which included fuel supply for the third and fourth VVER-1000 reactors of the Kudankulam plant for the entire service life, starting from initial loading.

About Kudankulam nuclear power plant

The Kudankulam nuclear power plant is designed to house six VVER-1000 reactors, collectively generating 6,000 MW of electricity. The initial two reactors were integrated into India’s power grid in 2013 and 2016, while construction continues on the remaining four units.

According to Rosatom, during the operation of the first two reactors in the plant’s initial phase, engineers from Russia and India have collaborated extensively to enhance performance. This has included the adoption of advanced nuclear fuel and the implementation of longer fuel cycles, aimed at improving overall efficiency.

Putin’s India visit

Russian President Vladimir Putin is in India for the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit. He received a warm welcome at Palam Airport in New Delhi, where PM Modi received him. Thereafter, the two leaders went to PM Modi’s residence for a dinner hosted in Putin’s honour.

Several meetings are set to take place between PM Modi and his Russian counterpart Putin. Major pacts in defence cooperation between the two countries are also likely to take place.