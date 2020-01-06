Accenture, Zoho top bosses plan to attend RSS event, face Twitterati's ire

Representational Image

Plans to attend an event of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) have totally gone awry for the top bosses of Accenture Solutions and Chennai-based Zoho Corporation. The event 'Resurgent Bharath' is expected to be attended by Zoho Corporation founder Sridhar Vembu and Accenture Solutions Managing Director and Head of Chennai Operations, Rama S Ramachandran. While Vembu may appear as the chief guest at the event, Ramachandran is slated to be the guest of honour. Resurgent Bharat is planned to be held on February 2.

The invite of the event 'Resurgent Bharath' went viral on social media. Twitters users vented their anger on Ramachandran and Vembu.

"Sridhar Vembu, Chairman of India's @zoho flaunts his association with the Nazi-inspired fascist RSS, whose aim is to make minorities second class citizens and is currently going a rampage at Universities and against critics of the regime #BoycottZoho", a twitter user said.

Another said "Just wanted to know from folks at @AccentureIndia @Accenture @zoho @zohosocial as to what is their corporate policy on attending functions organised by religious bodies?".

Yet another twitter user said, "cancelling all my @zoho services. These people needs to be taught lessons. Hit them where it hurts. Boycott and move from Zoho".

While Ramachandran is yet to respond, Sridhar Vembu took to twitter to respond to the comments.

He said, "I don't decide my views based on Twitter attacks. If you dislike which events I attend, please do what your conscience dictates and I will do what mine dictates.

"We earn our daily bread due to our work and we will continue to do quality work. I won't be responding to attacks.", he said.