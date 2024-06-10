Manipur situation should be given priority, need to get over election rhetoric: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

Follow us on Image Source : X/@RSSORG RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

Manipur violence: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Monday voiced concern about the ongoing lack of peace in Manipur, noting that even after a year, the situation in the strife-torn northeastern state remains unresolved and should be resolved on priority.

Addressing a gathering of RSS trainees at the concluding programme of the organisation's 'Karyakarta Vikas Varg- Dwitiya' at the Dr Hedgewar Smriti Bhavan premises in Reshimbagh here, he said conflict in various places and in society is not good.

'Focus on problems facing the nation'

"Manipur is waiting for peace for the last one year. There was peace in Manipur 10 years ago. It felt like gun culture had finished there. But the state has suddenly seen violence," he said.

He emphasised the need to move beyond election rhetoric and focus on addressing the nation's pressing issues. "The situation in Manipur will have to be considered with priority. There is need to get over election rhetoric and focus on problems facing the nation," the RSS chief asserted.

Manipur violence

Manipur plunged into violence between the Meitei and Kuki communities in May last year. Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals Nagas and Kukis constitute another 40 per cent of the population and reside in the hill districts. Since then some 200 people have been killed, while thousands are reported to be in refugee camps outside the state and lakhs of men, women and children have been displaced.

Earlier on Monday, suspected militants ambushed the advance security convoy of Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh in Kangpokpi district. Multiple gunshots were fired at the security forces' vehicles. The security personnel retaliated, and the shootout continued near Kotlen village along National Highway 53. At least one security personnel suffered bullet injuries during the ambush, according to police reports.

Chief Minister Biren Singh, who was returning to Imphal from Delhi, had planned to visit Jiribam to assess the situation following recent violent incidents. Two police outposts, a forest beat office, and at least 70 houses were torched in Jiribam by suspected militants on Saturday.

The ambush comes amid escalating violence in the region. Tensions soared on June 6 after the body of Soibam Saratkumar Singh, a 59-year-old Meitei farmer missing for weeks, was discovered. This led to a surge in violence and demands for enhanced security measures.

(With agencies input)

