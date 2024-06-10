Militants ambush Manipur CM Biren Singh's advance security convoy, one injured

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Manipur CM N Biren Singh during an event.

Suspected militants ambushed the advance security convoy of Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh in Kangpokpi district on Monday. The convoy was en route to the violence-hit Jiribam district when the attack occurred. Multiple gunshots were fired at the security forces' vehicles. The security personnel retaliated, and the shootout continued near Kotlen village along National Highway 53. At least one security personnel suffered bullet injuries during the ambush, according to police reports, as reported by news agency PTI.

Context of the CM's visit

Chief Minister Biren Singh, who was returning to Imphal from Delhi, had planned to visit Jiribam to assess the situation following recent violent incidents. Two police outposts, a forest beat office, and at least 70 houses were torched in Jiribam by suspected militants on Saturday.

Background of violence

The ambush comes amid escalating violence in the region. Tensions soared on June 6 after the body of Soibam Saratkumar Singh, a 59-year-old Meitei farmer missing for weeks, was discovered. This led to a surge in violence and demands for enhanced security measures.

Refugee crisis in Assam

The unrest has also affected neighboring Assam, where approximately 600 people from various ethnic backgrounds have sought refuge in Lakhipur, Cachar district, fleeing the violence in Manipur.

Strategic importance of Jiribam

Jiribam, located 220 km from Imphal, serves as a strategic gateway bordering Assam and is traversed by National Highway-37. The area is home to numerous Kuki villages, adding to its significance amid the ongoing conflict.