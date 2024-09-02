Monday, September 02, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. India
  4. RSS backs nationwide caste census: 'Should be held for betterment of people, not electoral gains'

RSS backs nationwide caste census: 'Should be held for betterment of people, not electoral gains'

The RSS backed the caste census demand and said that it should be held for the betterment of the people and not for electoral gains in the country.

Edited By: Ashesh Mallick @asheshmallick07 New Delhi Published on: September 02, 2024 14:22 IST
RSS, RSS backs caste census, BJP, Rahul Gandhi, Congress
Image Source : PTI Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat

In a major development, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), BJP’s ideological parent, extended its support to the nationwide caste census on Monday (September 2) calling it a sensitive issue. The RSS said that the caste census should be held for the betterment of the people and not for electoral gains. The organisation noted that it is important to know the number of people in each caste to work for their development.

“There should not be caste census for electoral gains. Caste census should be held for the betterment of the people. This is a sensitive issue and there should be no politics over it. It is important to know the number of people in each caste for their development,” the RSS said.

Notably, the Congress-led Opposition has been advocating the caste census in the country and pressing the Centre to conduct the same. Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi had said in the lower house that once the INDIA bloc comes to power, it will conduct the caste census.

More to follow…

 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related India News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement