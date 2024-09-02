RSS backs nationwide caste census: 'Should be held for betterment of people, not electoral gains'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat

In a major development, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), BJP’s ideological parent, extended its support to the nationwide caste census on Monday (September 2) calling it a sensitive issue. The RSS said that the caste census should be held for the betterment of the people and not for electoral gains. The organisation noted that it is important to know the number of people in each caste to work for their development.

“There should not be caste census for electoral gains. Caste census should be held for the betterment of the people. This is a sensitive issue and there should be no politics over it. It is important to know the number of people in each caste for their development,” the RSS said.

Notably, the Congress-led Opposition has been advocating the caste census in the country and pressing the Centre to conduct the same. Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi had said in the lower house that once the INDIA bloc comes to power, it will conduct the caste census.

