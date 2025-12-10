Rs 54 crore silk dupatta scam shakes Tirumala Temple: Polyester shawls sold as 'pure silk' | Video TTD Chairman Naidu announced that the Devasthanam Board has officially asked the Anti-Corruption Bureau to conduct a thorough criminal investigation into everyone involved. He emphasised that the trust is dedicated to maintaining transparency and will hold all responsible parties fully accountable.

Tirupati:

A new fraud case has surfaced involving the supply of 'dupattas' purported to be pure silk to the prestigious Tirumala Venkateswara Temple, sending shockwaves through the temple administration and devotees alike. The Vigilance Department of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) uncovered widespread irregularities and deception by a vendor that supplied substandard polyester dupattas instead of authentic mulberry silk over a span of almost ten years.

Fraudulent dupattas supplied for VIP ceremonies

The dupattas in question are traditionally distributed during VIP darshan and religious ceremonies within the temple premises, including the Rangnayakula Mandapam. These silk shawls- displaying sacred inscriptions and symbols- are meant as ceremonial gifts to dignitaries and donors. However, an investigation revealed that from 2015 to 2025, the dupattas supplied by a single firm, VRS Exports located in Nagari near Tirupati, were counterfeit.

Scale of the scam: Over Rs 54 crore financial irregularities

The investigation by the TTD Vigilance Department exposes how the company repeatedly supplied 100 per cent polyester dupattas, falsely representing them as pure mulberry silk. The total financial manipulation involved amounts to over Rs 54.95 crore. The dupattas were procured under tenders awarded to VRS Exports, a vendor operational since the previous YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government’s tenure, with alleged favorable tender terms that prevented competition.

Vigilance investigation and scientific analysis

Prompted by suspicious discrepancies, TTD leadership, under Chairman BR Naidu, ordered a thorough review of dupatta procurement. Officials collected samples from both newly stocked goods at Tirupati warehouses and the Vaibhavotsavam Mandapam, the venue for spiritual events. These samples underwent rigorous testing at Central Silk Board laboratories in Bengaluru and Dharmavaram.

The reports conclusively identified the samples as polyester, not silk. Additionally, the dupattas lacked the mandatory silk hologram and failed to meet specifications regarding size, weight, border design, and woven inscriptions- ‘Om Namo Venkatesaya’ in Sanskrit on one side and sacred symbols in Telugu on the other.

Official statements and actions

TTD Chairman BR Naidu announced that the Devasthanam Board has formally requested the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) to launch a comprehensive criminal investigation into all involved parties. He asserted that the trust remains committed to transparency and will ensure strict accountability.

Naidu highlighted that initial detection arose when he personally followed up on a request for 100 shawls and found that the same dupatta sold to TTD at over Rs 1,300 was being sold by the vendor elsewhere for just Rs 400. This discrepancy prompted the detailed inquiry revealing third-grade polyester being sold as pure silk.

Political reactions and allegations

The YSRCP, which governed during part of the period under review, dismisses the allegations as politically motivated. Former Economic Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy criticised TTD’s claims, arguing, “The TTD is misleading devotees and playing politics by exaggerating smaller issues.”

The vendor has been supplying the same dupattas for years without disruptions. If there was wrongdoing, the previous government chaired these tenders and should be held accountable.

Official 'dupatta' specifications

The prescribed norms for Tirumala dupattas require-

Woven entirely from pure mulberry silk using 20/22 denier yarn in both warp and weft, achieving a count of at least 31.5 denier.

Each dupatta must feature the phrase ‘Om Namo Venkatesaya’ in Sanskrit on one side.

The other side must bear the sacred symbols of Shankh (conch), Chakra (disc), and Namam in Telugu.

The size, weight, and border design are precisely defined to maintain ceremonial standards.

A blow to faith and accountability

This scandal has shaken the revered Tirumala Temple’s administrative integrity and questioned the trust placed by millions of devotees. The ongoing investigation aims to bring all culprits to justice and restore confidence in the temple’s procurement processes and spiritual sanctity.