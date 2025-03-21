Over Rs 250 crore spent between May 2022 and Dec 2024: Centre tells Parliament on PM Modi's 38 foreign trips PM Modi foreign trips: The data on country-wise expenditure on foreign visits by the prime minister, including the expenditure on official, accompanying, security and media delegations, in 2022, 2023 and 2024 was shared in a tabulated form in his response.

PM Modi foreign trips: The Central government on Thursday (March 20) revealed that nearly Rs 258 crore was spent on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 38 foreign visits between May 2022 and December 2024. The highest expenditure for a single visit was incurred during the Prime Minister's trip to the United States in June 2023, which amounted to over Rs 22 crore. This information was shared by the Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs, Pabitra Margherita, in response to a query in the Rajya Sabha.

According to data shared by the government, over Rs 22 crore was incurred on the visit of PM Modi to the US in June 2023. Leader of Opposition in the Upper House Mallikarjun Kharge asked the government the total expenditure incurred by Indian embassies on arrangements for the prime minister's foreign visits in the past three years. He also asked for visit-wise details of expenses under major heads such as hotel arrangements, community receptions, transport arrangements and other miscellaneous expenditures among others.

According to the data, an expenditure of Rs 22,89,68,509 was incurred on the visit of the prime minister to the US in June 2023, while the expenditure incurred was Rs 15,33,76,348 on the September 2024 visit to the same country.

The tabulated data pertained to 38 visits, from May 2022 visit to Germany to Kuwait visit in December 2024. According to the data related to the PM's Japan visit in May 2023, the expenditure incurred was Rs 17,19,33,356 while the same was Rs 80,01,483 on the Nepal visit in May 2022.

The minister in his response also shared some corresponding data for years prior to 2014.

"For reference purpose, expenditure on Prime Minister's foreign visits earlier were INR 10,74,27,363 (USA, 2011), INR 9,95,76,890 (Russia, 2013), INR 8,33,49,463 (France, 2011) and INR 6,02,23,484 (Germany, 2013). These figures show actual expenditure without adjusting for inflation or currency fluctuations," he said.

The list of foreign countries visited by PM Modi between 2022 and 2024 includes-

Germany

Kuwait

Denmark

France

UAE

Uzbekistan

Indonesia

Australia

Egypt

South Africa

Greece

Poland

Ukraine

Russia

Italy

Brazil

Guyana

Here are details of expenditure for some of these foreign visits:

Poland: Rs 10,10,18,686

Ukraine: Rs 2,52,01,169

Russia: Rs 5,34,71,726

Italy: Rs 14,36,55,289

Brazil: Rs 5,51,86,592

Guyana: Rs 5,45,91,495

The total cost of the 38 visits, from May 2022 to December 2024, amounts to nearly Rs 258 crore. For comparison, the Minister also provided data on previous foreign trips made by the former Prime Minister prior to 2014, including: