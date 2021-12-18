Saturday, December 18, 2021
     
  • Ten killed, scores injured in an explosion at a building in Karachi's Shershah Paracha Chowk area, this afternoon: Pakistan Media
  • Rohini court explosion: Police arrest DRDO scientist for planting explosive to kill neighbour
  • Rahul Gandhi back in old bastion Amethi, to hold 6 km march with Congress workers
Rohini court explosion: Police arrest DRDO scientist for planting explosive to kill neighbour

The accused has been identified as Bharat Bhushan Kataria, a senior scientist with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), according to sources.

PTI Edited by: PTI
New Delhi Updated on: December 18, 2021 15:55 IST
Image Source : PTI (FILE)

Rohini court explosion: Police arrest DRDO scientist for planting explosive to kill neighbour

Highlights

  • The accused had planted the explosive in a tiffin box inside the courtroom
  • The accused wanted to kill his neighbour, who is an advocate
  • A low-intensity explosion had taken place earlier this month

The Delhi Police has arrested a 47-year-old DRDO scientist in connection with the low-intensity explosion inside the Rohini district court here earlier this month, officials said on Saturday. The explosion that took place inside the courtroom no.102 on December 9 injured one person.

The accused has been identified as Bharat Bhushan Kataria, a senior scientist with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), according to sources. He was arrested on Friday. Kataria had planted the explosive in a tiffin box inside the courtroom as he wanted to kill his neighbour, who is an advocate, police said.

According to Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana, the accused entered the court at 9.33 am on the day of the incident with two bags, one of which he left behind inside the courtroom. He exited the court premises at 10.35 am.

“Both the parties had lodged several cases against each other. They are neighbours and live in the same building. Prima facie, it seems Kataria had a grudge against the lawyer," said a senior police officer.

Also Read I Low-intensity explosion at Delhi's Rohini court; forensic, NSG teams on spot

 

 

